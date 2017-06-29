Kids, crime are focus of Tennessee ju...

Kids, crime are focus of Tennessee juvenile justice task force

Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

It comes in the form of what is called a "blue ribbon task force" on the state's juvenile justice system. The group will be made up not only lawmakers, but prosecutors, child advocates and law enforcement officers who deal with juveniles.

Chicago, IL

