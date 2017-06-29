Kids, crime are focus of Tennessee juvenile justice task force
It comes in the form of what is called a "blue ribbon task force" on the state's juvenile justice system. The group will be made up not only lawmakers, but prosecutors, child advocates and law enforcement officers who deal with juveniles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the powerball rigged?
|Wed
|Riggedplace
|1
|Tennessee is rigged
|Wed
|Riggedplace
|3
|Should people on Medicaid be required to work?
|Mon
|BRUCE
|1
|Rednecks.
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|4
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|3
|Ky
|Jun 19
|My cats
|1
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|Jun 16
|Observer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC