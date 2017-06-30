July proclaimed Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness MonthThe Tennessee ...

July proclaimed Metastatic Breast Can...

July proclaimed Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Metastatic breast cancer, also known as advanced stage or stage IV breast cancer, affects thousands of families across Tennessee. The devastating stage of breast cancer happens when cancer spreads beyond the breast to other parts of the body, including the bones, lungs, liver and brain.

Chicago, IL

