Judge recognized for drug recovery court work

The judge who not only brought drug recovery courts to Putnam County but also to the state of Tennessee officially retired his duties in the 13th Judicial District last week. Nashville Criminal Court Judge Seth Norman, left, is recognized by Tennessee Supreme Court Chief Justice Jeffrey Bivins for his work in Tennessee's drug recovery courts.

