Inmates accused of killing prison guards face murder charges
In this June 15, 2017 photo released by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, escaped Georgia inmate Ricky Dubose poses for a booking photo in Tenn. The end of the road for the two inmates, Dubose, and Donnie Russell Rowe sought in the killings of their guards on a Georgia prison bus turned out to be the driveway of a homeowner in rural Tennessee, who held them at gunpoint, June 15, 2017, until reinforcements arrived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rednecks.
|Wed
|Guest one
|4
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Wed
|Guest one
|3
|Tennessee is rigged
|Wed
|Guest one
|2
|Ky
|Jun 19
|My cats
|1
|Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08)
|Jun 18
|Zone3
|70
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|Jun 16
|Observer
|1
|Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers de...
|Jun 14
|End_the_drug_war
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC