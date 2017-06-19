Inmates accused of killing prison guards face murder charges

In this June 15, 2017 photo released by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, escaped Georgia inmate Ricky Dubose poses for a booking photo in Tenn. The end of the road for the two inmates, Dubose, and Donnie Russell Rowe sought in the killings of their guards on a Georgia prison bus turned out to be the driveway of a homeowner in rural Tennessee, who held them at gunpoint, June 15, 2017, until reinforcements arrived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.