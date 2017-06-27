Inmate fatally shot, deputy wounded inside Tennessee clinic
Officials say an inmate was killed and an officer wounded after the prisoner attacked one of his escorts inside a Tennessee clinic. Nashville police told The Tennessean that two Robertson County deputies were escorting a prisoner to a medical clinic when he grabbed a deputy's gun and fired.
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the powerball rigged?
|20 hr
|Riggedplace
|1
|Tennessee is rigged
|20 hr
|Riggedplace
|3
|Should people on Medicaid be required to work?
|Mon
|BRUCE
|1
|Rednecks.
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|4
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|3
|Ky
|Jun 19
|My cats
|1
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|Jun 16
|Observer
|1
