Inmate fatally shot, deputy wounded i...

Inmate fatally shot, deputy wounded inside Tennessee clinic

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Officials say an inmate was killed and an officer wounded after the prisoner attacked one of his escorts inside a Tennessee clinic. Nashville police told The Tennessean that two Robertson County deputies were escorting a prisoner to a medical clinic when he grabbed a deputy's gun and fired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is the powerball rigged? 20 hr Riggedplace 1
Tennessee is rigged 20 hr Riggedplace 3
News Should people on Medicaid be required to work? Mon BRUCE 1
Rednecks. Jun 21 Guest one 4
Why are you Tennesseans so short in height? Jun 21 Guest one 3
Ky Jun 19 My cats 1
News Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft... Jun 16 Observer 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,634 • Total comments across all topics: 282,106,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC