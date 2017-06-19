How would the Senate health care bill...

How would the Senate health care bill actually affect Medicaid?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: CBS News

But White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Friday said President Trump is "committed to making sure that no one who currently is in the Medicaid program is affected in any way, which is reflected in the Senate bill, and he's pleased with that." So, who is right? How would the Senate bill actually affect Medicaid and those who rely on the program for coverage? The Senate proposal wouldn't cut Medicaid spending in real dollars -- spending would continue to grow -- but it would slow the rate of spending for the program, phase out extra money the federal government has given to states that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act and leave states to pick up more of the tab.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rednecks. Jun 21 Guest one 4
Why are you Tennesseans so short in height? Jun 21 Guest one 3
Tennessee is rigged Jun 21 Guest one 2
Ky Jun 19 My cats 1
News Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft... Jun 16 Observer 1
News Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers de... Jun 14 End_the_drug_war 1
News Tennessee corrections agency launches anti-cont... Jun 14 End_the_drug_war 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,314 • Total comments across all topics: 282,020,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC