Honor Flight Northeast Tennessee Hosting Fundraiser Saturday

The nonprofit organization takes World War II, Korean War and terminally ill veterans to Washington, D.C., free of charge to see the memorials erected in their honor, a news release says. Activities for Saturday's fundraiser include a 12-hour concert featuring Tennessee Laure and the Shine Bone Alley Band, along with Uturn Band, Junkyard Dogz, Darchera, Jordan Copas and Kerosene Krush on the outdoor stage.

Chicago, IL

