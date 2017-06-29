Honor Flight Northeast Tennessee Hosting Fundraiser Saturday
The nonprofit organization takes World War II, Korean War and terminally ill veterans to Washington, D.C., free of charge to see the memorials erected in their honor, a news release says. Activities for Saturday's fundraiser include a 12-hour concert featuring Tennessee Laure and the Shine Bone Alley Band, along with Uturn Band, Junkyard Dogz, Darchera, Jordan Copas and Kerosene Krush on the outdoor stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the powerball rigged?
|Wed
|Riggedplace
|1
|Tennessee is rigged
|Wed
|Riggedplace
|3
|Should people on Medicaid be required to work?
|Jun 26
|BRUCE
|1
|Rednecks.
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|4
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|3
|Ky
|Jun 19
|My cats
|1
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|Jun 16
|Observer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC