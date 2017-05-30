Green drops gubernatorial bid after f...

Green drops gubernatorial bid after failed Trump nomination

Read more: Powhatan Today

Republican state Sen. Mark Green announced Friday that he will not resume his bid for Tennessee governor after withdrawing from consideration as President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary. The Ashland City physician in a statement acknowledged the difficult prospect of "electing a true conservative" in a crowded Republican field seeking to succeed term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam.

Chicago, IL

