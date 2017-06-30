Gas tax up, grocery tax down: 133 Tennessee laws take effect

Rising and declining taxes, an abortion ban and an option to use metal detectors or allow arms in public places are among the many new laws taking effect in Tennessee on Saturday. The new laws were passed by the Republican-led General Assembly during the most recent legislative session, which ran from January to May. Republican Gov. Bill Haslam signed all 524 measures sent his way for approval this session, from the $37 billion state budget to allowing tougher sentences for immigrants convicted of crimes while they are in the country illegally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.