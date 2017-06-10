Gas Prices Drop Slightly

Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

Tennessee gas prices are falling after oil prices suffered big losses during the week. The state average declined for the 13th consecutive day on Sunday, for a total discount of 3 cents since May 29. Some discounters in the 'Boro started the week at $2.02 per gallon.

