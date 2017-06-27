Fourth of July Celebrations in East Tennessee Read Story Beverly Banks
Counties across East Tennessee host a variety of Fourth of July events for everyone to enjoy! Firework shows begin in the evenings but several cities have events during the day. Celebrate Independence's Day with the annual Festival on the Fourth in World's Fair Park from 4 -10 p.m. with live music and activities for children.
