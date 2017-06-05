First Tennessee vs. Pinnacle Financia...

First Tennessee vs. Pinnacle Financial Headed to Trial

8 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News

A legal fight brought in the wake of Pinnacle Financial Partners' arrival into the Memphis market appears set for a jury trial. Shelby County Chancellor Jim Kyle on Tuesday, June 6, denied a motion for partial summary judgment made by First Tennessee Bank , which brought its action against Pinnacle in 2016.

