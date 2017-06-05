First Tennessee vs. Pinnacle Financial Headed to Trial
A legal fight brought in the wake of Pinnacle Financial Partners' arrival into the Memphis market appears set for a jury trial. Shelby County Chancellor Jim Kyle on Tuesday, June 6, denied a motion for partial summary judgment made by First Tennessee Bank , which brought its action against Pinnacle in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|4 hr
|not amused
|14
|Rednecks.
|Mon
|YummyTennesseans
|3
|I eat Tennessean flesh
|Mon
|YummyTennesseans
|1
|Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08)
|Mon
|Gallatin
|52
|Police: West Tenn. mom declined to ID husband i...
|Jun 2
|Burn da coal pay ...
|1
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|115
|Same-sex couples sue over Tennessee 'natural me...
|May 30
|Carlos
|8
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC