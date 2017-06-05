Federal judge sets July trial for Tad Cummins Read Story Stacey Barchenger, Tennessean

U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger, in a Tuesday order, set Cummins' trial for July 25. She also set a July 21 deadline for Cummins to take a plea deal if he wants to avoid trial. It's very rare for a defendant to go to trial so quickly after an arrest, especially in such a complex case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.