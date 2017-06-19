Electrolux boosts expansion of Tennessee plant to $45M
Electrolux is investing an additional $20 million in a plant in Tennessee, bringing the total amount the Swedish appliance maker is spending at the facility to $45 million. Spokeswoman Eloise Hale tells The Tennessean that the project aims to simplify operations and expand available space at the Springfield plant that is one of the company's largest.
