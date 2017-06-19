Electrolux boosts expansion of Tennes...

Electrolux boosts expansion of Tennessee plant to $45M

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

Electrolux is investing an additional $20 million in a plant in Tennessee, bringing the total amount the Swedish appliance maker is spending at the facility to $45 million. Spokeswoman Eloise Hale tells The Tennessean that the project aims to simplify operations and expand available space at the Springfield plant that is one of the company's largest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rednecks. Jun 21 Guest one 4
Why are you Tennesseans so short in height? Jun 21 Guest one 3
Tennessee is rigged Jun 21 Guest one 2
Ky Jun 19 My cats 1
News Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft... Jun 16 Observer 1
News Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers de... Jun 14 End_the_drug_war 1
News Tennessee corrections agency launches anti-cont... Jun 14 End_the_drug_war 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,193 • Total comments across all topics: 281,992,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC