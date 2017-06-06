East Tennessee Community Design Center hosting 15th annual block party
In the Shadows of 40, the 15th annual ETCDC Summer Party and Fundraiser includes a reception, silent auction and exclusive tours of businesses and homes in the 5th Avenue, Magnolia and Depot Avenue areas. Tour stops are within walking distance of the historic Jewel Building, 525 Gay Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
