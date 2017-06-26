Dream come true' for new Miss Tennessee pageant winner
The Jackson Sun reports that Miss Lexington Caty Davis won this year's contest Saturday at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. Davis clinched the preliminary swimsuit competition on Friday night.
