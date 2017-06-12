District Attorneys General Sue Opioid Pill Makers

Lawyer J. Gerard Stranch IV shook a bottle of pills Tuesday and told a group gathered at Niswonger Children's Hospital that for babies born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, this is their first baby rattle. J. Gerard Stranch IV, managing partner for Nashville-based law firm Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings PLLC, speaks about the civil lawsuit filed Tuesday against several prescription opioid manufacturers and several other defendants by three Northeast Tennessee district attorneys general.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.