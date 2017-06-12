District Attorneys General Sue Opioid...

District Attorneys General Sue Opioid Pill Makers

The Greenville Sun

Lawyer J. Gerard Stranch IV shook a bottle of pills Tuesday and told a group gathered at Niswonger Children's Hospital that for babies born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, this is their first baby rattle. J. Gerard Stranch IV, managing partner for Nashville-based law firm Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings PLLC, speaks about the civil lawsuit filed Tuesday against several prescription opioid manufacturers and several other defendants by three Northeast Tennessee district attorneys general.

Chicago, IL

