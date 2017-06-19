Deputies firing on charging dog hit, ...

Deputies firing on charging dog hit, kill teen boy

Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

When a dog that had already bit one of them charged a group of deputies, two of them opened fire. A teenage boy standing some 30 feet behind was struck down by a bullet that apparently bounced on the concrete and...

