Damico Frame and Art Gallery hosting art and photography contest
Damico Frame & Art Gallery is inviting artists of all levels to participate in an Art and Photography contest between May 20 - July 21. Winning submissions will be on display and for sale during the anniversary celebration of Franklin Art Scene on Sept. 1. The show will be held at Outdoor Classic Structures, a classic trolley stop during Art Scene and directly across from Gallery 202 on 2nd Avenue.
