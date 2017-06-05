Dailey & Vincent honored in the Tennessee Senate
It seems like everyone is noticing Dailey & Vincent these days, even the legislators hard at work in the band's home base of Tennessee. On the closing day of the state's 2017 legislative session last month, the duo was honored with Senate Resolution 132, which officially recognized and congratulated them for recent accomplishments including their induction into the Grand Ole Opry and the radio and critical success of their new Patriots & Poets album.
