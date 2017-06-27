Country Stars Inspired by ACM Lifting Lives Music Camp in Nashville

Remember summer camp, when you'd sit around a bonfire and sing "Do Your Ears Hang Low?" and "The Green Grass Grew All Around"? Dierks Bentley recently spent some time with the campers at the ACM Lifting Lives Music Camp , and together with songwriter Ross Copperman they co-wrote "I Love Big," a song about going into everything with a big heart. "This is my first chance getting to be a part of this process and it was awesome," Bentley told T he Tennessean newspaper in Nashville.

