Cops rescue three kids in Tennessee trash filled home

'I've never seen anything like this': Speechless cops rescue three children from 'deplorable' conditions inside Tennessee home where trash and feces filled the rooms and two turtles, a rabbit and five parakeets were found in freezer Parents Stacy and Dustin Tallent, both 31, were arrested Monday in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee, and charged with aggravated child neglect 21 animals were removed from the home including 11 that were found dead in a freezer - two dogs, two turles, a rabbit and five parakeets The children - aged 2, 2 and 5 - weren't at home on Saturday when police performed a welfare check at the home The couple were taking to custody at a Hamilton County jail and the HES plans to recommend animal neglect charges to them Three young children have been taken from a Tennessee home that authorities say was filled with trash and feces leaving the kids allegedly in 'deplorable' ... (more)

