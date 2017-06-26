Cops rescue three kids in Tennessee trash filled home
'I've never seen anything like this': Speechless cops rescue three children from 'deplorable' conditions inside Tennessee home where trash and feces filled the rooms and two turtles, a rabbit and five parakeets were found in freezer Parents Stacy and Dustin Tallent, both 31, were arrested Monday in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee, and charged with aggravated child neglect 21 animals were removed from the home including 11 that were found dead in a freezer - two dogs, two turles, a rabbit and five parakeets The children - aged 2, 2 and 5 - weren't at home on Saturday when police performed a welfare check at the home The couple were taking to custody at a Hamilton County jail and the HES plans to recommend animal neglect charges to them Three young children have been taken from a Tennessee home that authorities say was filled with trash and feces leaving the kids allegedly in 'deplorable' ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should people on Medicaid be required to work?
|7 hr
|BRUCE
|1
|Rednecks.
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|4
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|3
|Tennessee is rigged
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|2
|Ky
|Jun 19
|My cats
|1
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|Jun 16
|Observer
|1
|Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers de...
|Jun 14
|End_the_drug_war
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC