Cops rescue three kids in Tennessee t...

Cops rescue three kids in Tennessee trash filled home

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

'I've never seen anything like this': Speechless cops rescue three children from 'deplorable' conditions inside Tennessee home where trash and feces filled the rooms and two turtles, a rabbit and five parakeets were found in freezer Parents Stacy and Dustin Tallent, both 31, were arrested Monday in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee, and charged with aggravated child neglect 21 animals were removed from the home including 11 that were found dead in a freezer - two dogs, two turles, a rabbit and five parakeets The children - aged 2, 2 and 5 - weren't at home on Saturday when police performed a welfare check at the home The couple were taking to custody at a Hamilton County jail and the HES plans to recommend animal neglect charges to them Three young children have been taken from a Tennessee home that authorities say was filled with trash and feces leaving the kids allegedly in 'deplorable' ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should people on Medicaid be required to work? 7 hr BRUCE 1
Rednecks. Jun 21 Guest one 4
Why are you Tennesseans so short in height? Jun 21 Guest one 3
Tennessee is rigged Jun 21 Guest one 2
Ky Jun 19 My cats 1
News Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft... Jun 16 Observer 1
News Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers de... Jun 14 End_the_drug_war 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,885 • Total comments across all topics: 282,051,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC