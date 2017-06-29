Controversial type of guardrail at center of new lawsuits
The families of three people killed in crashes last year involving a controversial type of guardrail filed lawsuits Wednesday in Tennessee. In one case, dashcam footage shows a red SUV that Wilbert Byrd was riding in slamming into an X-Lite guardrail in Tennessee.
