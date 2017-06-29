Controversial type of guardrail at ce...

Controversial type of guardrail at center of new lawsuits

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

The families of three people killed in crashes last year involving a controversial type of guardrail filed lawsuits Wednesday in Tennessee. In one case, dashcam footage shows a red SUV that Wilbert Byrd was riding in slamming into an X-Lite guardrail in Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is the powerball rigged? Wed Riggedplace 1
Tennessee is rigged Wed Riggedplace 3
News Should people on Medicaid be required to work? Mon BRUCE 1
Rednecks. Jun 21 Guest one 4
Why are you Tennesseans so short in height? Jun 21 Guest one 3
Ky Jun 19 My cats 1
News Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft... Jun 16 Observer 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,619 • Total comments across all topics: 282,114,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC