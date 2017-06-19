Complete Tennessee highlights needs f...

Complete Tennessee highlights needs for postsecondary pathways, student support

10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

For more adults to complete education beyond high school, East Tennessee needs to raise awareness of opportunities and help adult students balance school and life, a nonprofit advocacy group says. In a report issued Monday, Complete Tennessee says the region including Blount and 15 other counties has ample education opportunities but faces challenges such as a lack of a college-going culture in rural areas and students not understanding the career options available.

