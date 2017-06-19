Complete Tennessee highlights needs for postsecondary pathways, student support
For more adults to complete education beyond high school, East Tennessee needs to raise awareness of opportunities and help adult students balance school and life, a nonprofit advocacy group says. In a report issued Monday, Complete Tennessee says the region including Blount and 15 other counties has ample education opportunities but faces challenges such as a lack of a college-going culture in rural areas and students not understanding the career options available.
