Clarksville-Montgomery County has Cheapest Gas Prices in Tennessee according to AAA
Tennessee gas prices declined almost a full cent during the past week. Gas prices in Tennessee averaged $2.11 on Sunday, according to AAA, whose data is collected from credit card swipes and direct feeds from 120,000 gas stations nationwide, in cooperation with OPIS and Wright Express.
