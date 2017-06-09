Clarksville-Montgomery County has Che...

Clarksville-Montgomery County has Cheapest Gas Prices in Tennessee according to AAA

21 hrs ago

Tennessee gas prices declined almost a full cent during the past week. Gas prices in Tennessee averaged $2.11 on Sunday, according to AAA, whose data is collected from credit card swipes and direct feeds from 120,000 gas stations nationwide, in cooperation with OPIS and Wright Express.

Chicago, IL

