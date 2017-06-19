Cindy expected to drench Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia
Forecasters expect remnants of Tropical Depression Cindy to drench parts of Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia on Friday, bringing heavy rainfall, possible flash flooding and higher river and lake levels through the weekend. The severe weather was arriving on the anniversary of torrential rains and flooding that left 23 people dead in West Virginia last year.
