Chattanooga Attorneys Elected To Tennessee Bar Association Young Lawyer's Division Board
Brittany Thomas Faith, of the law firm of Grant, Konvalinka & Harrison, P.C., and Hamilton County General Sessions Judge Alexander K. McVeagh have been elected by lawyers throughout the state to serve on the Board of the Tennessee Bar Association Young Lawyer's Division.
