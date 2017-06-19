Census: Tennessee's Median Age Continues To Grow
Since the 2010 Census, Tennessee's population has continued to age and 2016 was no exception, according to the data released today by the U.S. Census Bureau and disseminated by the Tennessee State Data Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rednecks.
|Wed
|Guest one
|4
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Wed
|Guest one
|3
|Tennessee is rigged
|Wed
|Guest one
|2
|Ky
|Jun 19
|My cats
|1
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|Jun 16
|Observer
|1
|Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers de...
|Jun 14
|End_the_drug_war
|1
|Tennessee corrections agency launches anti-cont...
|Jun 14
|End_the_drug_war
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC