Campbell Directs Rebeck's the Water's Edge For KB Productions

Jaymes Campbell directs the latest from Nashville-based KB Productions - The Water's Edge by Theresa Rebeck - running Friday, June 30 through July 8 at The Darkhorse Theater, 4610 Charlotte Pike, Nashville. After an absence of 17 years, Richard has finally come back to the now shabby lakeside home occupied by his wife, Helen , and their children, Erica and Nate .

Chicago, IL

