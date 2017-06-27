California's - Soft Secession' Grows More Aggressiveby David French...
There are deep cultural differences that are driving us apart, running from our church-attendance habits, to the neighborhoods we move to, and even to the shows we watch on television. Separate cultures live increasingly separate lives, and they view their ideological and cultural opposites with increasing animosity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the powerball rigged?
|6 hr
|Riggedplace
|1
|Tennessee is rigged
|7 hr
|Riggedplace
|3
|Should people on Medicaid be required to work?
|Mon
|BRUCE
|1
|Rednecks.
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|4
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|3
|Ky
|Jun 19
|My cats
|1
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|Jun 16
|Observer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC