Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,233 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period.

