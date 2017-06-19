BlueCross BlueShield of Tennesseea

12 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

The TN Department of Commerce and Insurance Commissioner says BlueCross' willingness to return to the individual market for Knoxville is a 'glimmer of hope.' More than 230,000 Tennesseans are enrolled in a health insurance plan on the federally run exchange just as the new Republican-led Congress clamors to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

