BlueCross BlueShield of Tennesseea
The TN Department of Commerce and Insurance Commissioner says BlueCross' willingness to return to the individual market for Knoxville is a 'glimmer of hope.' More than 230,000 Tennesseans are enrolled in a health insurance plan on the federally run exchange just as the new Republican-led Congress clamors to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rednecks.
|5 hr
|Guest one
|4
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|5 hr
|Guest one
|3
|Tennessee is rigged
|5 hr
|Guest one
|2
|Ky
|Mon
|My cats
|1
|Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08)
|Jun 18
|Zone3
|70
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|Jun 16
|Observer
|1
|Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers de...
|Jun 14
|End_the_drug_war
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC