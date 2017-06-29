Alleged Gang Members From California,...

Alleged Gang Members From California, Tennessee Indicted

2 hrs ago

Federal prosecutors say 22 members and associates of street gangs in California and Tennessee have been indicted on drug trafficking and money laundering charges. The U.S. attorney's office in Memphis said in a news release Wednesday that members of the California-based Grape Street Crips gang supplied heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and other drugs to the Tennessee-based Memphis Peda Roll Mafia.

Chicago, IL

