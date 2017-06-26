AAA reports Summer Travel Season begins with Lowest Gas Prices in 12 Years
Gas prices opened the summer travel season averaging the lowest price in 12 years. Since June 1st, 2017, Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.07 - 9 cents less than the same period last year, and the lowest since 2005 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should people on Medicaid be required to work?
|Mon
|BRUCE
|1
|Rednecks.
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|4
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|3
|Tennessee is rigged
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|2
|Ky
|Jun 19
|My cats
|1
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|Jun 16
|Observer
|1
|Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers de...
|Jun 14
|End_the_drug_war
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC