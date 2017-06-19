a This could kill someone,a Tennessee...

a This could kill someone,a Tennessee familysa message to TDOT, Governor Haslam

Two parents who lost their children in two separate deadly car crashes involving guardrails are hoping their heartache catches the attention of Governor Bill Haslam and the Tennessee Department of Transportation. For months, Stephen Eimers and Ladeana Gambill have been working to get the X-Lite guardrail system, which killed their young daughters in two separate accidents, removed from Tennessee roadways.

