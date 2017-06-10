$100M wind project suspended following Tennessee moratorium
A $100 million wind farm project in Tennessee has been put on hold after state lawmakers passed a yearlong moratorium on new turbines being installed in the state. The Crossville Chronicle reports developer Apex Clean Energy of Charlottesville, Virginia, cited "current market conditions" for suspending the project.
