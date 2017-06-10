$100,000 Powerball winner in Memphis;...

$100,000 Powerball winner in Memphis; $50,000 winners in Nashville, Jonesborough

Among those tickets are two $50,000 winners, one in Nashville and one in Jonesborough, and a $100,000 Power Play winner in Memphis. The three lucky Tennessee players won by matching 4 of the 5 white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball number.

Chicago, IL

