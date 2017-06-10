$100,000 Powerball winner in Memphis; $50,000 winners in Nashville, Jonesborough
Among those tickets are two $50,000 winners, one in Nashville and one in Jonesborough, and a $100,000 Power Play winner in Memphis. The three lucky Tennessee players won by matching 4 of the 5 white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball number.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Please don't go to Tennessee
|1 hr
|Riggedplace
|1
|Tennessee is rigged
|Jun 10
|Riggedplace
|1
|I eat Tennessean flesh
|Jun 10
|organic hick
|4
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|Jun 7
|not amused
|14
|Rednecks.
|Jun 5
|YummyTennesseans
|3
|Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08)
|Jun 5
|Gallatin
|52
|Police: West Tenn. mom declined to ID husband i...
|Jun 2
|Burn da coal pay ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC