We Need An Elected Attorney General Who Has the Power to Appoint the Director of the FBI
We need an independent judiciary, including an elected Attorney General who has the power to appoint the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. As we elect attorneys general in nearly every state, we should elect the United States Attorney General.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex...
|6 hr
|Squdley
|7
|Nsa fun in Pegion Forge Cougar hotwife 4 BBC TH...
|21 hr
|Wilheflyhigh
|1
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Thu
|Limpball Viagra
|114
|Judge Ellis of Crockett child pornography
|Wed
|For the win
|1
|Brownsville D.A. Scott caught having sex with m...
|Wed
|Brown town
|2
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|May 9
|Fenchek
|8,703
|10NEWS EXTRA: Is racism against Hispanics growi... (Nov '07)
|May 9
|Hissy honker
|1,573
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC