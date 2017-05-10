We Need An Elected Attorney General W...

We Need An Elected Attorney General Who Has the Power to Appoint the Director of the FBI

We need an independent judiciary, including an elected Attorney General who has the power to appoint the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. As we elect attorneys general in nearly every state, we should elect the United States Attorney General.

