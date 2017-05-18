Walmart celebrates first training aca...

Walmart celebrates first training academy in East Tennessee

Walmart celebrated the grand opening of its first training academy in East Tennessee by holding a graduation ceremony at its Maryville location on Thursday. Classmates cheered for their co-workers and family members captured the moment as company executives thanks the team for their hard work in the program.

