Wal-Mart Academy opens in Maryville

Stacie Cowan receives her diploma from Danna Dunn during Wal-Mart Academy's graduation on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Wal-Mart in Maryville, Tennessee. Wal-Mart's Regional General Manager, Kate Mora, speaks during Wal-Mart Academy's graduation on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Wal-Mart in Maryville, Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.