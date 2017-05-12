VIDEO: Heavy rain, flooding reported ...

VIDEO: Heavy rain, flooding reported around East Tennessee

22 hrs ago

Video shared by Eric Morrow shows swiftly moving floodwaters in a neighborhood in Athens. Homeowner Doug Lutteral says similar flooding has happened four or five times in the last six years, but he doesn't expect any significant damage.

