Upperman carpentry students preparing for careers

"The big thing when I first started, the seniors thought we were going to come in and build birdhouses," he a Upperman High School seniors Ethan Moss and Dylan Harville stand outside of the home their carpentry class constructed this year. Upperman High School carpentry students Nick Nash, Tayton Bowmen, Ethan Moss, Izaya Kennedy, John Riddle, Dylan Harville, Matt Matthews, Stephen Denmark, Brian Winningham, Chriztian Betej-Imlay and Scott Teeples are pictured with Melanie Chadwell of the Upper Cumberland Home Builders Association and UHS carpentry teacher Jason Holcomb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.