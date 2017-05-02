Update on Bills Considered a Threat to LGBTQ Tennesseans

Tennessee's 2017 legislative session spawned six bills identified as discriminatory towards LGBTQ citizens by advocacy organizations like the Tennessee Equality Project, OUTMemphis, and American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee. Dubbed the "Slate of Hate" by TEP, the six bills featured resurrected attempts to undermine marriage equality as defined by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Obergefell v Hodges in new and inventive ways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.