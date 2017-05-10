Unhinged Liberal Arrested After Chasing GOP Rep Down Highway,...
An unhinged Tennessee woman now faces felony charges after chasing down the vehicle of Rep. David Kustoff on Monday after a town hall event. The woman, Wendi Wright, chased the Representative's car down Highway 45 Monday afternoon.
