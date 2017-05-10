Unhinged Liberal Arrested After Chasi...

Unhinged Liberal Arrested After Chasing GOP Rep Down Highway,...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Gateway Pundit

An unhinged Tennessee woman now faces felony charges after chasing down the vehicle of Rep. David Kustoff on Monday after a town hall event. The woman, Wendi Wright, chased the Representative's car down Highway 45 Monday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex... 2 hr Squdley 7
Nsa fun in Pegion Forge Cougar hotwife 4 BBC TH... 17 hr Wilheflyhigh 1
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) Thu Limpball Viagra 114
Judge Ellis of Crockett child pornography Wed For the win 1
Brownsville D.A. Scott caught having sex with m... Wed Brown town 2
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) May 9 Fenchek 8,703
News 10NEWS EXTRA: Is racism against Hispanics growi... (Nov '07) May 9 Hissy honker 1,573
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,287 • Total comments across all topics: 280,962,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC