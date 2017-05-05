Trump's pick for Army post drops out, citing 'false and misleading attacks'
The Trump administration's second Army secretary nominee withdrew from consideration Friday, amid mounting opposition to past comments he made about Islam, evolution and gender issues. Mark Green, a firebrand Republican state senator in Tennessee and veteran of the Iraq War, said there can be no distractions in overseeing the military, and blamed "false and misleading attacks against him" in a statement provided to media.
