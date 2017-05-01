The Daily Times takes eight first place awards at ETSPJ Golden Press Card contest
The Daily Times was rewarded for a strong 2016 news year on Sunday afternoon, winning eight first-place awards, including two in the open divisions that is comprised of newspapers of all sizes, at the East Tennessee Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists' Golden Press Card Competition. "I think our newsroom staff performed extremely well, and I'm glad to see them being recognized by their professional peers for their commitment to local journalism," Daily Times Publisher Carl Esposito said.
