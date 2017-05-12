The Big Payback rewards Wilson nonprofits with $117KAbout 28...

About 28 nonprofits that represent a broad diversity of services from all across Wilson County received $116,972 in financial contributions from the Big Payback, a 24-hour online giving event held earlier this month and sponsored by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. This year's total contribution for Wilson County represented a $56,023 increase compared to total contributions from the Big Payback in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.