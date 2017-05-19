Tennessee's free community college plan draws interest, questions
In a little over a year, Tennessee becomes the first state in the nation to offer free community college education to nearly every resident without a degree. The admissions director at Nashville State Community College says she gets a thousand phone calls a week, some of them just learning about Tennessee Reconnect.
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help! Debating a move from CT to TN
|10 hr
|HillMatt
|4
|Tennessee is an inferior state, Alabama means t... (Sep '16)
|10 hr
|uPperiscoPe
|3
|Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex...
|May 16
|Just Saying
|11
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|May 16
|IONU
|8,705
|Nsa fun in Pegion Forge Cougar hotwife 4 BBC TH...
|May 11
|Wilheflyhigh
|1
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|May 11
|Limpball Viagra
|114
|Judge Ellis of Crockett child pornography
|May 10
|For the win
|1
