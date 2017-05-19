Tennessee's free community college pl...

Tennessee's free community college plan draws interest, questions

In a little over a year, Tennessee becomes the first state in the nation to offer free community college education to nearly every resident without a degree. The admissions director at Nashville State Community College says she gets a thousand phone calls a week, some of them just learning about Tennessee Reconnect.

Chicago, IL

