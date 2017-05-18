Tennessee Unemployment Rate Descent Continues At 4.7 Percent
Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips announces a preliminary unemployment rate of 4.7 percent for April, dropping from the revised rate of 5.1 percent in March.
