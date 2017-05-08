Tennessee Senate passes $37 billion spending plan for next year
Tennessee's $37 billion state budget proposal is heading to Gov. Bill Haslam after the Senate passed it easily Monday. The Senate voted 28-2 to wrap up the legislature's work on the spending plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Same-sex couples sue over Tennessee 'natural me...
|11 hr
|Elizabeth1912
|1
|Brownsville D.A. Scott caught having sex with m...
|13 hr
|Theone
|1
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|14 hr
|Are we done yet
|2
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|14 hr
|Are we done yet
|11
|5 things in the Tennessee General Assembly
|May 4
|Waynes Nude Cheeks
|3
|Best and Weak Presidents since world war 2
|Apr 30
|Poll Taker
|1
|Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne...
|Apr 29
|ElDiablo
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC