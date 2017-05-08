Tennessee Senate passes $37 billion s...

Tennessee Senate passes $37 billion spending plan for next year

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Williamson Herald

Tennessee's $37 billion state budget proposal is heading to Gov. Bill Haslam after the Senate passed it easily Monday. The Senate voted 28-2 to wrap up the legislature's work on the spending plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Same-sex couples sue over Tennessee 'natural me... 11 hr Elizabeth1912 1
Brownsville D.A. Scott caught having sex with m... 13 hr Theone 1
Why are you Tennesseans so short in height? 14 hr Are we done yet 2
Jessica Lidy walks the streets again... 14 hr Are we done yet 11
News 5 things in the Tennessee General Assembly May 4 Waynes Nude Cheeks 3
Best and Weak Presidents since world war 2 Apr 30 Poll Taker 1
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... Apr 29 ElDiablo 9
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,005 • Total comments across all topics: 280,881,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC